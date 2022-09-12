Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

New Doherty High School Building In Worcester Catches On Fire (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Smoke seen from the fire at the New Doherty High School in Worcester
Smoke seen from the fire at the New Doherty High School in Worcester Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brianna McCarthy

Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at the new Doherty High School in Worcester, which is still under construction. 

Heavy smoke and fire were seen coming from the roof of the building on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 12, according to unconfirmed reports. 

Smoke could be seen for miles coming from the building at 299 Highland Street, WCVB's A.J. Burnett said on Twitter. 

People were being told to avoid the area between Highland Street and Newton Square as crews addressed the fire, the City of Worcester said on Twitter

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

