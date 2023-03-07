Mug Shot Of Accused Airline Saboteur From Leominster Released

Massachusetts State Police released the mugshot of the Worcester County man who attempted to open the door on a plane from Los Angeles to Boston mid-flight and tried to stab a flight attendant with a spoon on Sunday, March 5.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, of Leominster, had to be subdued by fellow passengers aboard the United Airlines flight 2609 for 45 minutes after he lunged at a member of the flight crew, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Earlier in the flight, members of the crew noticed that the cabin door between coach and first class was partially unlocked, and the plane's emergency slide arming lever had been disarmed. The flight attendants gathered and concluded Torress had been near the doors and was the likely suspect, the prosecutor said.

Other passengers told investigators that Torres had asked them about opening the door while in the air before takeoff, officials said.

The crew called the pilot and told them that Torres posed a threat, and they should land the plane as soon as possible.

A few moments later, Torres, pacing in the plane's galley, rushed one of the flight attendants and tried to stab him in the neck with a broken metal spoon, authorities said.

Torres is charged with interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon, federal officials said. It carries a potential life sentence if he is convicted.

United Airlines banned him from ever flying on the airline again.

