Missing Worcester Woman Who Wandered Out Of Hospital 'Might Be Confused'

The Worcester Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who walked out of St. Vincent's Hospital and "might be confused," the department said on Facebook.

Tina Holbein was said to have walked out of the hospital toward Major Taylor Boulevard on Thursday, June 16, police said. She is described as standing 5'3," with a slim build and long. brown hair, according to police.

Holbein was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red shirt sleeve shirt. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.