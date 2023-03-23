Missing Teen: Gardner Police Looking For Girl Who Disappeared Days Ago

Police in Worcester County have asked for the public's help to locate a missing teenager who vanished earlier this week.

Yariana Rivera, born in 2007, vanished from her home on Stephanie Drive in Gardner on Monday, March 20, Gardner police said. Investigators believe she may be in the Templeton area or Olde English Village.

She was last seen wearing green checkered pajama pants and a black hoodie.

Officials ask anyone with information on her disappearance or who sees her to contact Gardner police at 978-632-5600 ext. 0 immediately.

