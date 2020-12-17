Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Missing Large, Outdoor Menorah Is Found

Kristin Palpini
An example of a menorah
An example of a menorah Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A missing, outdoor menorah has been found.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the menorah set up this holiday season at the Kelley Square rotary in Worcester was reported missing.

Worcester Police investigated the disappearance on Wednesday and found the item by the afternoon - near the roundabout. The menorah was never stolen, police said.

It is not clear how or why the menorah moved from its standing position in the rotary.

A menorah is a Jewish symbol of hope during the Hanukkah holiday.

