Missing Harvard Woman Was Last Seen In New Hampshire, Police Say

Mary Anderson
Mary Anderson Photo Credit: Facebook/Harvard Police Department

The Harvard Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing Massachusetts woman who was last seen in New Hampshire.

Mary Anderson, age 23, of Harvard, was last seen in Hudson, N.H. around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, Harvard Police said on Facebook

Anderson was seen driving a Navy Blue, 2017 Toyota Tacoma, bearing Mass. plates PC 8DXW20, police said. Authorities said Anderson has not had contact with anyone, which is "uncharacteristic." 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at 978-456-1212.

