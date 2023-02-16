Missing 2 Months: Police Renew Call For Help To Find 23-Year-Old Fitchburg Man

Ethan Freeman vanished in Fitchburg on Jan. 19, and nearly two months later, police are renewing their call for information on his disappearance.

The 23-year-old was last seen in the Arlington Road area. Fitchburg police describe him as standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 210 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a gray winter jacket, jeans, a black hat, and gray boots when he was last seen, police said.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing recently joined the search for Freeman along with Fitchburg investigators, authorities said on Facebook. Officers warned residents there would be police helicopters flying over the city in the coming days but said there is no active threat to the community.

Anyone with information about Freeman's whereabouts is asked to contact Fitchburg Police at 978-345-4355.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.