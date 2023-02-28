Missing 19-Year-Old Last Heard From While Biking On Milford Bike Trail: Police

Police are looking for a missing 19-year-old man from Central Massachusetts who was last heard from while biking in his neighboring town ahead of a batch of winter weather.

Daniel Cambourelis-Haskins was supposed to return to his Hopkinton home around 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, according to Milford Police on Facebook. However, Cambourelis-Haskins called his mother around 6:11 p.m. saying his phone was dying while he biking on the Milford Bike Trail.

The biker's phone was last pinged behind Garrets Convenience Store on Cedar Street in Milford and he was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on the trail, according to police.

Cambourelis-Haskins is described as 6-foot-tall, with a skinny build, some facial hair and was last seen wearing a beige puffy coat, khaki pants, boots and a green helmet.

A search was conducted Monday night but did not result in police finding Cambourelis-Haskins. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Milford Police at 508-473-1113.

