Massachusetts State Police Issue Alert For New Parking Meter Scam

Massachusetts State Police issued an alert to residents about a new scam involving parking meters. 

A number of police departments in the nation have reported that fraudulent QR code stickers have been placed on parking meters, claiming that the QR code is a "quick pay" option, state police said on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

This phishing scam brings people to a fake website, where scammers steal the payment information of those who think they're paying for parking, police added.

Police said if residents come across these scams, they should report them to local law enforcement.

Suspected crimes can also be reported to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center here.

