Massachusetts Man Accused Of Trying To Hire Hitman To Kill His Wife Is Arrested

A Massachusetts man accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill his wife has been indicted on a murder-for-hire charge.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Massimo Marenghi, 54, was indicted on the sole charge in federal court.

According to the complaint against him, Marenghi, of Malden, met with an undercover agent that was posing as a contract killer on Jan. 20. Marenghi allegedly asked the agent to help “eliminate” his problem. He then allegedly gave the agent a photo of his wife’s home and explained how to evade the security cameras when approaching the residence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts said.

About a week later, on Jan. 29, Marenghi met with the undercover agent again and discussed moving forward with the killing of his wife. Marenghi allegedly paid $1,500 cash as a deposit for the killing and said he would pay the remainder of the balance once the “demolition job” was done. He also allegedly gave the undercover agent a photo of his wife and a schedule of her work hours and when he would have custody of their children.

Law enforcement was made aware of Marenghi’s alleged intentions when they received a tip that Marenghi was complaining about his wife seeking a restraining order against him. The tipster allegedly said that Marenghi had tried to hire him to help kill Marenghi’s wife, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The tipster then introduced Marenghi to the undercover agent posing as a hitman.

If found guilty of murder-for-hire, Marenghi faces up to 10 years in prison.

The law enforcement agencies that worked on the Marenghi investigation, arrest, and prosecution include the FBI, Malden Police, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

