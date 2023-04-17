Man Macheted In Head, Back In Worcester Road Rage Incident: Police

A Worcester man who didn't like being questioned about his driving habits decided to slice a Worcester driver in the head and back with a machete over the weekend, authorities said.

Ezekial Santiago, age 40, was charged with armed assault to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Worcester police said.

Witnesses said Santiago was tailgating a blue Honda in the area of Millbury and Providence streets just before 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. When the Honda driver got out to ask why Santiago was driving so close, Santiago allegedly grabbed the machete and slammed it into the man's head and back, Worcester police said.

Witnesses called police who put out a BOLO on Santiago's car. Officers found it stopped at a red light on McKeoon Road a short time later with the machete still inside, authorities said.

