Man, 30, Savagely Beats 2 Women At Auburn Store, Crashes During Getaway: Police

A 30-year-old North Dighton became a one-man wrecking crew on the morning of July 30 when he went berserk at an Auburn gas station when he attacked two women for no reason, crashed his car as he tried to make his getaway, and then got into another fight.

Kyle Fitta got angry on the morning of July 30 when a gas station on Route 12 wouldn't take his credit card to pay for his purchases, the Auburn Police Department. Rather than accept that, Fitta began to punch the 19-year-old female cashier in the face, officials said. The girl's mom, who owns the store, rushed over to help, but Fitta viciously attacked her.

He punched and kicked the women and threw them against the floor and into store displays, the police department said. A customer who saw the attack from outside ran inside and scared off Fitta, who grabbed the mother's keys and cellphone as he rushed out of the door, authorities added.

The daughter received a broken nose in the beating, a black eye, and a severe cut above her left eye that doctors had to stitch closed. Her mom also had a black eye, several cuts and bruises, and a back injury from the attack, Auburn police said. Authorities expect the women to recover from the attack.

Fitta sped off in his car down the Mass Turnpike before he caused a car crash and violently attacked another driver, police said. Massachusetts State Police had to fight to get him to put on the handcuffs and get him into a patrol car.

Officials charged Fitta with unarmed robbery, assault and battery causing serious injury, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of malicious destruction of property, Auburn police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.