Male Skier Found Dead On Wachusett Mountain Prompts Investigation: Police

David Cifarelli
Wachusetts Mountain Ski Area
Wachusetts Mountain Ski Area Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

An investigation has been launched after man was pronounced dead at a Central Massachusetts ski trail this week, authorities said.

Multiple authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive skier at Wachusett Mountain Ski Area around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 20, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio said. 

The man was brought to the bottom of the mountain where he was pronounced dead, Procopio added. The man's name has yet to be released.

No other information was available. 

