Main Street Commercial Building On Fire

A commercial building in the vicinity of Webster Square on Main Street in Worcester has caught fire and is producing large black smoke clouds across the street.

Emergency responders are asking that people stay out of the area for now.

The one-story commercial building caught fire around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The strip of buildings in the area of the fire includes Tri-State Roofing, Laporte Driving School, Nexen Tires, Speed Zone Motor Sports, and a smoke shop. It is not clear which building is on fire or whether the fire has spread to other buildings. It is possible none of the buildings listed here are on fire and the blaze is coming from a different nearby commercial building - the smoke is just that thick.

A neighbor was able to catch a video of the fire's start. Check it out here - (a couple of times you can hear the men in the video cuss).

This story is being updated.

