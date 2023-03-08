Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 20 LBs Of Coke, $100K In Cash, Guns: Drug Ring Bust Nabs 8 In Springfield, Police Say
Police & Fire

'Machine Gun' Bust: Worcester Man Charged With Owning Glock Switches, Feds Say

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Jose Rivera faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of unlawful possession of a machine after police found several Glock switches in his Worcester home, authorities said.
Jose Rivera faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of unlawful possession of a machine after police found several Glock switches in his Worcester home, authorities said. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jay Rembert

A Worcester County man was arrested on Tuesday, March 7, after police found at his home several illegal gun accessories that can allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire like a fully automatic one, authorities said. 

Jose Rivera, 24, of Worcester, faces one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He will be held pending a hearing on Friday. 

Police said they found three Glock switches at his house, which convert pistols into full-auto. One of them was attached to a Glock. 40 caliber in Rivera's bedroom, authorities said. The ATF considers a firearm with this modification a machine gun. 

Rivera faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of unlawful possession of a machine and up to $250,000 in fines, the prosecutor said. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.