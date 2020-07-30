MA Man Faces Murder Charges After Wife's Remains Found In Pond

A Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife and attempting to hide her body in a small pond has been indicted for murder.

Ingolf Tuerk, 58, of Dover, was in court on Wednesday, July 29, to face a charge of murder connected with the death of his wife, Kathleen McLean, 45, in May.

McLean’s remains were discovered Saturday, July 26, by police.

Trouble between the couple became public in March when McLean called the Dover-Sherborn Press to talk about her fear of Tuerk and how the system was not doing enough about her protection, the MetroWest Daily News reported. In February, Tuerk was arraigned in Dedham District Court on a charge of violating a restraining order. He said he was not guilty. And the pre-trial conference was postponed.

Tuerk was a medical doctor who practiced urology at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Brighton.

