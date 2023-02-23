Leominster Traffic Stop Helps Troopers Solve Fitchburg Armed Robbery: Police

An accused armed robber made things very easy for Massachusetts state troopers this week when he left enough evidence to link him to the crime in his illegal vehicle, authorities said.

Eddie Colon, 18, of Fitchburg, is accused of robbing a Cumberland Farms store in Fitchburg Tuesday night, Feb. 21, state troopers said.

Troopers pulled over Colon's Nissan Altima in a Sears parking lot in Leominster on Wednesday morning because he didn't have a tag on the front of the car, authorities said. When police pulled over the sedan, they noticed the driver frantically reaching around in the front seat.

Officials said they found a loaded handgun with a laser sight in a fanny pack strapped around Colon's chest, a mask, and other articles of clothing. They also found a bag of marijuana — more than the legal limit — and a prescription bottle in someone else's name, troopers said.

Officials charged Colon with —

Unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition

Possession of a Class D narcotic

Theft

Number plate violation

Possession of a stolen RMW card

Driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle

Troopers said authorities are expected to charge him with armed robbery soon.

The passenger in the car gave a fake name and ran away before troopers could arrest him. Troopers are still trying to identify him.

