Leominster Man Nabbed After Crashing Into Clinton Home During Police Pursuit

A police pursuit ended in a car crashing into a house in Central Massachusetts and the arrest of a man, authorities said.

Multiple departments responded to a report of a car that crashed into a home at 261 Sterling Street in Clinton around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Clinton Police said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers noticed that the car involved was the subject of a pursuit that started in Sterling and was initiated by Sterling Police.

The driver, 26-year-old Mitchell Gary Brown, of Leominster, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries only to later be released into police custody. He is facing multiple charges.

No other injuries were reported and the two people inside the house were able to get out before the crash happened. However, the house did sustain significant damager, according to police.

