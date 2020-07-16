Leader Of Worcester Latin Kings Pleads Guilty To Drug Charge

The leader of the Worcester Latin Kings has pleaded guilty to a drug distribution charge in federal district court.

Alvin “King Humble” Mojica, 32, pleaded guilty, in a Massachusetts U.S. District Court on July 15, to the charge of distribution of cocaine.

Mojica was arrested Dec. 5. He was one of 62 people arrested that day in a law enforcement sweep of the Latin Kings gang. The Kings' highest ranking member arrested that day was Michael "King Merlin" Cecchetelli, the East Coast "overseer."

At the time of Mojica's arrest, he was the leader of the Worcester based chapter of the Latin Kings gang, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In court, Mojica admitted that in May 2019, he distributed about 14 grams of cocaine to a cooperating witness. The transaction was caught on audio and video recording, the justice department said.

Mojica is the third defendant to plead guilty in this case. Sentencing has been set for Oct. 28. Mojica faces up to 20 years in prison, a minimum of three years of parole, and up to $1 million in fines.

The U.S. Department of Justice describes the Latin Kings as “a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States.”

The Dec. 5 wave of arrests was the culmination of a four-year investigation into the East Coast activities of the Latin Kings.

