Latin Kings 'Snitch Detective,' Second-In-Command Pleads Guilty To Gang-Related Charge

The Second-in-Command of the Massachusetts Latin Kings has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his lead role in finding and punishing gang members who spoke to the police.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Angel “King Big A” Roldan, 35, pleaded guilty in U.S. Senior Court to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts.

From at least 2018 to 2019, Roldan served as the “Cacique,” aka second-in-command, of the Massachusetts chapter. As part of his leadership role, Roldan was responsible for investigating "snitches," members who had allegedly provided information to law enforcement officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Once the information was gathered, and the status confirmed, it was Roldan’s job to organize physical attacks on them, both inside and outside of prison.

During the investigation, Roldan was caught on camera selling a “cooperating witness” 100 grams of fentanyl and a firearm.

Roldan’s plea is part of the on-going prosecution of 62 alleged gang members caught up in a sweep of Latin King leadership in 2019.

Roldan is the 36th defendant to plead guilty in this case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Sentencing for Roldan has been scheduled for July. Roldan faces a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

