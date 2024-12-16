Large, Downtown Menorah Stolen

The large menorah has been stolen from the city’s downtown.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, at around 11:30 a.m., police said that the menorah set up at the Kelley Square rotary in Worcester has been stolen.

The incident is under investigation, Worcester Police said.

The menorah is a Jewish symbol of the Hanukka holiday.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is asked to contact Worcester Police at (508) 799-8651 or leave a message at worcesterma.gov/police.

