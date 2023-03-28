K-9 Officer Teaches Burglars Lesson About Breaking Into Central Mass Houses

If you want to meet a police dog, all you have to do is ask nicely. Unfortunately, a man and woman in Worcester decided on a different path.

Cindy Moquin and Thomas Reid, 61, were caught red-handed breaking into a home at 139 Eastern Ave. around 1 p.m. on Monday, March 27, Worcester police said. The couple made a break for it after the police arrived, but they didn't get far.

Officers found Moquin climbing out of a back window, and they helped her to the ground and into a pair of handcuffs. She's charged with trespassing, police said.

Reid refused to come out of the house and kept reaching into his waistband, authorities said. So, fearing he may have a gun, police sent in K-9 officer Beebs and his handler to handle the situation. Reid quickly gave up his momentary stand-off after meeting this four-legged crimefighter, police said. No gun was found.

Reid is charged with trespassing, breaking and entering during the daytime with intent to commit a felony, and willful and malicious destruction of property, Worcester police said.

At least the duo got to meet good boy Beebs before being hauled off to jail.

