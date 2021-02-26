Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice
'Jaws Of Life' Used To Free Driver From Serious, Two-Vehicle, Head-On Collision

Kristin Palpini
Wreckage from the Feb. 25 crash in Holden
Photo Credit: Holden PD

Emergency responders had to break out the “jaws of life” to remove a driver from his vehicle following a serious head-on car accident.

On the morning of Thursday, Feb. 25, Holden Police and Fire officials responded to Shrewsbury at Holden street for a report of an accident, police said.

The operators from both vehicles were transported to the hospital with injuries. One of the drivers had to be extricated using the jaws of life, a hydraulic piece of equipment that can pry apart wreckage.

The crash led to a temporary traffic detour as drivers were transported and the wrecks were removed.

The accident is under investigation. It is not clear at this time how the two vehicles - a truck and a sedan managed to collide. 

