Inquisitive Cop Stops Alleged Drunk Driver In Webster, Finds Loaded Pistol In SUV

Josh Lanier
A routine police stop escalated into multiple alleged felonies after police alleged the driver was drunk and had this loaded revolver under his seat, authorities said.
A police officer in Worcester County's keen eye and inquisitive mind helped get an alleged drunk with a loaded revolver driver off of the road, authorities said. 

Michael Karmozyn, 51, of Harrisville, Rhode Island, faces a slew of charges from the April 8 stop, the Webster Police Department said on Monday. 

Webster officer Jacob Zablocki was watching the traffic on Main Street when he spotted a black SUV without a front license plate. The car had a back plate, but when Zablocki ran it through the system, the license plate was registered to a different car, officials said. 

He pulled over the SUV and, after speaking with Karmozyn for a few minutes, determined the driver was intoxicated, police said. Zablocki arrested the man, but as the tow truck loaded the SUV, officers found a loaded revolver under the driver's seat, authorities said. 

Karmozyn is charged with —

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Number plate violation

