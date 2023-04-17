Inquisitive Cop Stops Alleged Drunk Driver In Webster, Finds Loaded Pistol In SUV

A police officer in Worcester County's keen eye and inquisitive mind helped get an alleged drunk with a loaded revolver driver off of the road, authorities said.

Michael Karmozyn, 51, of Harrisville, Rhode Island, faces a slew of charges from the April 8 stop, the Webster Police Department said on Monday.

Webster officer Jacob Zablocki was watching the traffic on Main Street when he spotted a black SUV without a front license plate. The car had a back plate, but when Zablocki ran it through the system, the license plate was registered to a different car, officials said.

He pulled over the SUV and, after speaking with Karmozyn for a few minutes, determined the driver was intoxicated, police said. Zablocki arrested the man, but as the tow truck loaded the SUV, officers found a loaded revolver under the driver's seat, authorities said.

Karmozyn is charged with —

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Number plate violation

