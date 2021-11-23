House Fire Leads To Discovery Of Meth Lab Near School In Massachusetts, State Police Say

An overnight house fire that broke out in a Massachusetts home led state police to discover a meth lab that was operating near an area school, authorities announced.

Crews in Bristol County from the Mansfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stearns Avenue shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames in a second-floor bedroom.

Police said that during the subsequent investigation, a Mansfield Fire investigator located chemicals at the scene that required responses from multiple agencies.

According to police, the investigation determined that the chemicals and other related items that were located at the Stearns Avenue home were being used to allegedly manufacture methamphetamine.

The homeowner, Robert Triggs, age 48, was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine;

Possession of a Class B drug;

Possession of a Class E drug;

Drug violation near a school.

Police said that “to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no further information is being released at this time.”

Agencies responding were:

Mansfield Police;

Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Team;

Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and Clandestine Lab Team assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

