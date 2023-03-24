Home Invasion Murder: 3 Indicted In Killing Of 28-Year-Old Worcester Man

A Worcester County grand jury indicted two men in the killing of 28-year-old Andrew Barley after forcing their way into his home to rob him, authorities said. A third is accused of helping them after the shooting.

Kelvin Verde, 23, and Berny Calderon, 25, are charged with murder, home invasion, and armed robbery in the October 2022 attack on Barley, the Worcester County District Attorney said. They are being held without bail.

Police said Calderon and Verde forced their way into Barley's home at 480 Burncoat Street in Worcester, where they found him on the second floor. Investigators said they shot him twice — once in the leg and again in the armpit. Paramedics rushed him to Baystate Medical Center after police arrived, but he died of his wounds at the hospital.

The bullet to his armpit was the killing blow, authorities had said.

Luis Cotto, 30, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, the prosecutor said. A judge set his bail at $50,000.

Barley was a graduate of Worcester Vocational High School and had been working in construction with his father before his death, his obituary said.

