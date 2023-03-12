Helicopters, K9s Searching For Man Behind Car Crash In Northborough: Police

Local and state police were searching the ground and air for an individual who left the scene of a car crash in Northborough over the weekend, authorities said.

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter and K9s were searching the area of School Street and Brigham Street on Sunday morning, March 12, according to Northborough Police on Facebook.

The male suspect, who was last seen near the woods behind the Northborough Water Department building on School Street, left the crash that happened the night before.

Police did not specify where exactly the crash happened. They also said that hey do not have a physical description of the man yet. No other information was released.

