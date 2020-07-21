Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Gunshots Hit Buildings, Vehicles And At Least One Person In Hawley Street Area

Kristin Palpini
A victim arrived at the hospital shortly after police received reports of gunshots fired in the Worcester neighborhood.
Three buildings and three vehicles were damaged by gunfire on Hawley Street in Worcester last night.

On July 20, at 11 p.m., police were called to the area of Pleasant and Piedmont streets for a report of gunshots. Soon after, police were alerted to a gunshot victim arriving at a local hospital, police said. The victim has been identified as a 20-year-old Worcester man.

Upon further investigation, police found the vehicle and building damage caused by firearms.

If a person has information about this incident, they are asked to text an anonymous tip to 274637 (TIPWPD) or call (508) 799-8651.

