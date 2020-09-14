Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Guns, Cell Phones Seized; Revoked Registration Leads To Arrest

Photo Credit: Leominster Massachusetts State Police

A revoked motor vehicle registration tipped off police suspicion that led to an arrest as well as the confiscation of a firearm.

Cody Mounsysavanh, 25, of Fitchburg, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 9, at around 3 a.m. on Harvard Street in Fitchburg on the charges of possession of a firearm without an FID Card, carrying a firearm, possession of ammunition with an FID Card, carrying a loaded firearm, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, police said.

When police pulled Mounsysavanh over, he allegedly told police there was a loaded gun in the vehicle, police said.

Upon investigation, police found a 9mm pistol in a bag in the car as well as three cell phones. 

