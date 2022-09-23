Contact Us
Gardner Woman, 28, Killed In Motorcycle-Involved Crash In Winchendon: Police

The crash happened in front of the Irving gas station on Gardner Road last Wednesday Photo Credit: Winchendon Police on Facebook/Google Maps

A 28-year-old woman from Gardner has died following a motorcycle-involved crash in Winchendon, authorities said.

Police responded to a crash between a 2002 Toyota Tundra and a Honda motorcycle in front of the Irving Gas Station on Gardner Road just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Winchendon police said on Facebook

Megan Bower, the motorcyclist, was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said. Meanwhile the driver of the Toyota, a man from Winchendon, was left uninjured. 

This is the second fatal accident in Winchendon in a week, according to a separate release from police. David Alan Rivers, age 51, died from his injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Baldwinville State Road on Wednesday, Sept. 14. 

Both crashes are under investigation 

