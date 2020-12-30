Fundraiser Launched For Victim Of Teens' Brick-Throwing Spree

The fiance of a man who was “permanently” injured when teens threw a brick at him from a moving vehicle has established a GoFundMe to pay for medical bills.

Jessica Laine created the fundraising campaign two days ago, shortly after her fiance Emanuel was seriously injured.

The injury happened on Saturday, Dec. 26. Worcester Police have arrested four teens for allegedly throwing bricks from a stolen SUV while driving. Police said the teens threw bricks at nearly 20 vehicles as they drove by. Emmanuel seems to have suffered the most severe injuries in the incident.

Laine said she was in the car with Emanual, returning from a trip to the grocery store, at around 4 p.m. Saturday when a brick came crashing through the front windshield and hit Emanual in the face.

He was taken to the hospital where he had emergency surgery, Laine said. Emanuel has permanent injuries including multiple fractures to his face, nose, and mouth. He suffered a concussion and will need his jaw wired shut for a time.

“My fiance is a loving, dedicated father to our teenage son and a loyal son to his sick widowed mother who he has been taking care of since his father passed away,” Laine said. “Now he cannot and will likely have a long road to recovery ahead.”

Laine said while Emanuel is seriously injured, he is not “fighting for his life,” as some media reports have indicated. His injuries are non-life-threatening, she said.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 30, two days after the campaign was launched, 274 donations had been made to Emanuel. Laine said she is seeking to raise $15,000 to cover medical bills.

