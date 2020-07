Firefighters from across the Worcester area battled a smokey, four-alarm blaze at a Sturbridge Street warehouse on July 29.

Reports of heavy smoke pouring out of 513 Southbridge St. came in around 4 p.m,

Worcester firefighters said the fire was difficult to isolate and contain to one portion of the warehouse.

There were no injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.