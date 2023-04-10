FOUND: Northborough Teen Missing 2 Months Located In New York, Police Say

A 15-year-old Central Massachusetts boy who went missing two months ago has been found in New York City after an intensive search that tracked him up and down the East Coast, police said.

Michael Davis Sr., 54, with no fixed address, was arrested and charged with custodial interference, Northborough police said.

Michael Davis Jr. disappeared on Feb. 9 on Main Street in Northborough. Police have put out multiple alerts looking for clues on his whereabouts and asking for the public's help to track him down.

Northborough investigators said they collaborated with the U.S. Marshal's Service to track the boy to Florida and then New York.

They caught up with him on a bus in New York City with Michael Davis Sr, who is not authorized to travel alone with the teenager, police said.

Michael Davis Sr. waived an extradition hearing, and police will return him to Massachusetts in the coming days.

The teenager is being held at a "juvenile setting" and will soon be reunited with his mother, a press representative for the police department said.

