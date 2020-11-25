Fire At Table Talk Pies Bakery In Worcester

A fire at TableTalk Pies is filling Kelley Square with thick smoke as fire officials ask people to avoid the area.

The fire appears to have been knocked down fairly quickly, but the area is still filled with black smog.

On Wednesday, around 1 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the sweets factory in Worcester.

The exit ramps at 13 on I-290 - east and westbound - have been closed due to the fire, MassDOT said at 1:30 p.m.

MassLive is reporting the fire started in an oven. There is no word on injuries at this time.

There are three Table Talk Pie automated bakeries in Worcester. They produce about 250 million pies per year, according to Table Talk.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.