Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Police & Fire

Fire At Table Talk Pies Bakery In Worcester

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Table Talk Pies
Table Talk Pies Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A fire at TableTalk Pies is filling Kelley Square with thick smoke as fire officials ask people to avoid the area.

The fire appears to have been knocked down fairly quickly, but the area is still filled with black smog.

On Wednesday, around 1 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the sweets factory in Worcester.

The exit ramps at 13 on I-290 - east and westbound - have been closed due to the fire, MassDOT said at 1:30 p.m.

MassLive is reporting the fire started in an oven. There is no word on injuries at this time.

There are three Table Talk Pie automated bakeries in Worcester. They produce about 250 million pies per year, according to Table Talk. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.