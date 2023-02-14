Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Man, Woman Indicted In Shrewsbury Wreck That Killed 20-Year-Old

A grand jury indicted a couple in connection with a fatal 2022 hit-and-run that killed a woman as she was on her way home from work, officials said.

Jerry Santiago Jr., age 25, was charged with motor vehicle homicide, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash resulting in death, driving as to endanger, and driving a motor vehicle without a license, the Worcester District Attorney Office announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Justina Riopelle, 22, was charged with being an accessory after the fact, the prosecutor said.

Santiago is accused of crashing a Dodge Journey into Ghufran Mutar as she crossed Route 9 on Oct. 30, officials said. She was on her way home from working a shift at CVS.

Paramedics rushed Mutar to UMass Memorial Medical Center, but doctors couldn't save her life.

Mutar was also a graduate of Burncoat High School in 2020.

Police said they found the Journey a day after the crash. It had front damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, officials said.

Santiago was in custody on a $50,000 bond, the prosecutor said.

