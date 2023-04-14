Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Elderly Woman Killed In Explosive House Fire In Berlin: Report

David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Berlin Fire & EMS
Berlin Fire & EMS Photo Credit: Berlin Fire & EMS on Facebook

An elderly woman was killed in an explosive house fire in Central Massachusetts this week, NBC10 Boston reports.

The second-alarm fire, with explosion and partial collapse, broke out at a home at 71 Pleasant Street in Berlin around early Friday morning, April 14, according to Mass Fire Buffs on Twitter.

Fire crews arrived around 3:30 a.m. to put out the flames, NBC10 reports. The woman who died had just turned 79, neighbors told the outlet. 

Click here to read the full article from NBC10 Boston.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.