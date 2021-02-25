Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Drugs Disguised As 'Crunch' Chocolate Bars Seized In Central Mass.

Kristin Palpini
Items allegedly seized by law enforcement at an Elam Road residence in Fitchburg Photo Credit: Leominster Police Department
Drug-laced chocolates designed to look like “Crunch” candy bars were among the pounds upon pounds of narcotics and related items seized during a recent police raid on a suspected trap house.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, members of the North Worcester County Drug Task Force & State Police Gang Unit and local officials executed a search warrant at 1052 Elam Road in Fitchburg, Leominster Police said.

Many of the narcotics allegedly confiscated on Elam Road were processed to look like various foods including Crunch chocolate bars, lollipops, and pouches of gummies. Officers also allegedly found a duffle bag full of marijuana and weighing devices.

Items seized by law enforcement allegedly include:

  • 76 grams of a class B drug
  • 57 pounds of a class D drug
  • $208,611 in cash, police said.

Police did not name which narcotics were seized, just the class of the drugs. Class D drugs are mostly marijuana or marijuana derivates. Class C drugs include psychedelic mushrooms, as well Valium, Klonopin, Ativan (without a prescription). Class B drugs include crack/cocaine, meth, LSD, and oxycontin (without a prescription) among others.

Police arrested Matthew Heinecke, 41, and charged him with 

  • trafficking of a class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a class B substance,
  • trafficking of a class D substance, possession with intent to distribute a class D substance,
  • Possession with intent to distribute a class C substance,
  • Possession of a class C substance, police said.

