Drug Trafficking Ring: Man Admits To Bringing Cocaine Into Fitchburg; 15th Person Convicted

A 31-year-old Worcester County man admitted this week in a federal court to being part of a large-scale drug trafficking network, authorities said.

Jonathan Villot, of Fitchburg, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (commonly known as crack cocaine), and 500 grams or more of cocaine, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Police began investigating a potential drug trafficking ring in central Massachusetts in September 2018 following a fentanyl overdose death in Fitchburg, officials said.

In July 2019, investigators intercepted messages between members of the ring that said Villot was their cocaine distributor, the prosecutor said.

Villot is the 15th person convicted in the investigation either by confession or conviction, officials said. Seventeen people have been indicted, including Villot's brother Pedro Villot-Santiago.

During their investigation, police seized 1.8 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl mixture, more than 3.6 kilos of cocaine, 50 grams of crack, a stolen handgun loaded with ammunition, drug-making equipment, and more than $367,000 in cash, officials said.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies worked together in the investigation.

The prosecutor did not say when Villot would be sentenced or how much time he could face in prison.

