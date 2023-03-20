Drug Trafficking Ring: Fitchburg Man Admits To Selling Cocaine, Fentanyl, Heroin

A 33-year-old man who admitted to trafficking cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl is the final person convicted in a massive drug ring run out of Worcester County.

Pedro Villot-Santiago, of Fitchburg, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 280 grams or more of crack, and 500 grams or more of cocaine, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

A fatal fentanyl overdose in September 2018 sparked a police investigation that unraveled a massive conspiracy to bring large amounts of the synthetic opioid into central Massachusetts. Since then, investigators caught and convicted 18 people in the organization, including Pedro Villot-Santiago's brother Jonathan Villot.

In July 2019, investigators learned Pedro Villot-Santiago was one of the drug ring's cocaine suppliers, the prosecutor said.

Police seized over 1.8 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl mixture, 3.6 kilos of cocaine, 50 grams of crack, a loaded pistol, drug-making equipment, and more than $376,000 in cash during their investigation, authorities said.

A judge is scheduled to sentence Pedro Villot-Santiago on Sept. 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.