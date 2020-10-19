Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Drug Dealer With An AR-15 Faces Possible Lifetime Jail Sentence

Police
A drug dealer who carried an AR-15 rifle pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Monday, Oct. 19.

Ariel Pagan-Romero, 31, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; and being a felon in possession of firearms, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Connecticut said.

Pagan-Romero’s drug dealing came to light following several months of investigation using an undercover officer, the Attorney's Office said.

During a search of Pagan-Romero’s residence, agents found pistols, an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, fentanyl, and cocaine base, according to court documents.

Pagan-Romero is facing 10 years to life in prison on the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl charge, among other restitution.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods and was investigated and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office Homeland Security; Massachusetts State Police; Andover, North Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Lowell, and Lawrence police. 

