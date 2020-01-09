Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Driver Crashes Into Four Vehicles Trying To Escape Police

Kristin Palpini
Fitchburg District Court
Fitchburg District Court Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Attempting to flee the police, a suspect allegedly crashed into four cars while driving through heavy traffic in Fitchburg.

Davaughn Coppedge, 23, of Springfield, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 25, around 6 p.m., and charged with drug possession, leaving the scene of property damage, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of personal injury, and operating with a suspended license, police said.

State Troopers became suspicious of Coppedge when they allegedly witnessed him driving a car with a defective rear tail light. Officers attempted to pull Coppedge over near Water and Main streets, but the car sped off, police said. Police said the vehicle hit four other vehicles on the Water Street Bridge as the driver attempted to flee, according to the Sentinel & Enterprise.

Once stuck on the bridge, Coppedge allegedly abandoned the car and took off running. There was a passenger in the car who was temporarily pinned inside the vehicle, police said. A small amount of cocaine was allegedly found in the car.

Fitchburg Police arrested Coppedge at the intersection of Snow and Day streets, police said.

Minor injuries were sustained by two drivers and Coppedge’s passenger, police said.

