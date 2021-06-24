Drive-By Shooting On Massachusetts Street Under Investigation, Police Say

Police in Western Massachusetts are searching for the person or people who fired shots on a city street, hitting a vehicle and an apartment building.

The shooting took place around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, June 23 on Francis Avenue in Pittsfield, Lieutenant Michael Maddalena said.

Arriving police units located ballistic evidence in the roadway and a parked vehicle had also been struck.

Further investigation showed that one round had struck the side of one of the apartment buildings as well, Maddalena said.

Pittsfield Police Detectives and Crime Scene responded to process the scene and reviewed area video surveillance.

A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed, he added.

There were no reported injuries.

"This is not believed to be a random act," Maddalena said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705 or call the Tipline at 413-448-9706.

