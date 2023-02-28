Deported Twice Before: Convicted Worcester Drug Trafficker Kicked Out Of US Again, Feds Say

Maybe the third time's the charm. A Jamaican man who's been deported twice before was sentenced this week to federal deportation for a third time, authorities said.

Arik Hugh Halliman, 40, was arrested for illegal reentry into the country in July 2022 and pleaded guilty, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. A judge sentenced him on Monday, Feb. 27, to time served (seven months) and a third deportation order.

Police in Worcester County first arrested Halliman in 2008 on cocaine trafficking charges. He was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to five years in prison, the prosecutor said. He was deported for the first time in 2013.

Halliman returned to the United States sometime before 2018, when he was arrested again on cocaine trafficking charges, the US Attorney said. Once he made bail on the state charges, immigration officials enforced the previous deportation and sent him back to Jamaica in July 2018.

He returned to the US sometime before July 2022. That's when Dudley police arrested him for motor vehicle violations and using a fake ID, the prosecutor said. After making bail on those charges, Halliman was handed over to federal authorities.

