Police & Fire

Death Investigation Reportedly Underway In Central Mass (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
Police tape
Police tape Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar

Webster Police were on the scene of a possible death investigation in the early morning hours of Friday, June 17, authorities and unconfirmed reports said.

The investigation was launched after a body was found at the Webster Commons Plaza on East Main Street, according to police and unconfirmed reports. 

Police closed a significant area per the investigation including several businesses Planet Fitness, Big Lots, Aubochon Hardware, The Salvation Army, Papa Gino's, and Rent A Center.

No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story so check back for updates. 

