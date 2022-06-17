Death Investigation Reportedly Underway In Central Mass (DEVELOPING)

Webster Police were on the scene of a possible death investigation in the early morning hours of Friday, June 17, authorities and unconfirmed reports said.

The investigation was launched after a body was found at the Webster Commons Plaza on East Main Street, according to police and unconfirmed reports.

Police closed a significant area per the investigation including several businesses Planet Fitness, Big Lots, Aubochon Hardware, The Salvation Army, Papa Gino's, and Rent A Center.

No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

