Crews Battling Multi-Alarm Fire In Fitchburg (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters were on the scene of a multi-alarm fire in Fitchburg on Thursday morning, Feb. 16, reports said.

Videos posted by Twitter user Timothy Shea shows heavy smoke coming from the building on 10 Plymouth Street.

Crews were being told to use caution while in the basement of the multi-story home, as the support columns were almost completely burnt through, unconfirmed reports said.

So far no injuries have been reported but crews did request the Salvation Army and Red Cross to the scene, according to fire scanners. This is a developing story so check back for more.

