Congressman McGovern Calls For Postmaster General's Resignation

Noting that three mail processing machines had been removed from the Shrewsbury distribution center - as well as other post offices around the nation - Congressman Jim McGovern has called on the postmaster general to resign.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, U.S. Representative for Massachusetts' second district McGovern, (D-Worcester), held a press conference at the Shrewsbury USPS Central Massachusetts Processing and Distribution Center.

In addition to calling for the postmaster general to quit, McGovern accused Donald Trump of “sabotaging the USPS" in an effort to manipulate the November election in the president's favor.

In a Fox News interview last week, Trump expressed ambivalence to cuts to the USPS and admitted that reduced services would make mail-in voting more difficult.

“Can you imagine a person wants to cling to power so badly, that he wants to stop people from voting?” McGovern said. ‘This is so wrong and so outrageous.”

McGovern said that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is purposefully harming the mail delivery system in an attempt to manipulate the presidential election in November.

DeJoy had announced changes to the postal service that would cut retail hours at the post office, close mail processing facilities, remove mail processing equipment and collection boxes, and cut all overtime.

These changes were supposed to take effect before the November election during a time when people are being encouraged to mail in their ballots due to concerns about spreading the COVID-19 virus.

On Aug. 18, DeJoy has said he will delay the changes until after the election, but many of them have already been put in place and it is not clear how equipment and facilities will be restored.

“The Postmaster General’s actions are an attack on our democracy, and they are harming millions of Americans who rely on the USPS every day,” said McGovern who noted it’s not only bills that come through the mail, but medicine, and necessary notices.

McGovern said on Saturday, Aug. 22, that he will be supporting the “Delivering for America Act,” a proposal to reverse some changes to the postal service implemented by DeJoy and provide $25 billion to the USPS so it can be restored.

