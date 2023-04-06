Coke, Cash: Worcester Man Busted With Several Stashes Of Cocaine, Police Say

Police in Worcester said they found a small bag of cocaine inside a man's truck during a search on Wednesday, April 5. Then they found another and then several more at his home. In all, they collected nearly a half pound of the drug.

Terrell Conyer-Jones, 29, faces trafficking a Class B substance following his arrest on Wednesday, Worcester police said.

Vice detectives were on to Conyer-Jones. They'd secured search warrants for his truck and 98 Elm St. and were waiting to put them into use, police said. That happened when they stopped him as he pulled in to park at his home around 7 p.m.

Police quickly found a sandwich bag with 8.1 grams of cocaine in the truck, authorities said. They found a smaller, knotted bag with 1.1 grams of coke.

Then police went into his apartment.

There they found a knotted bag with 28 grams of cocaine and a much larger one with 168.1 grams of the drug, authorities said. Detectives also found another container with 11 grams of cocaine inside.

Investigators said they also found drug-selling paraphernalia like a digital scale and white powder they believed was a cutting agent used to add weight and reduce the potency of cocaine.

In all, officers found 216.3 grams of cocaine and more than $1,500 in cash, Worcester police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.