Children's Magician From Sutton Busted On Child Porn Charge: Feds

A Massachusetts magician with 20 years of experience performing for children could face up to 20 years in prison after being arrested on a possession of child porn charge, federal authorities said.

Scott Jameson, 45, of Sutton, was set to make his first appearance in a Boston courtroom on Friday afternoon, Oct. 21, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports.

While Jameson made a name for himself performing at area schools, libraries, parks, and events, he also spent a great deal of time in other countries.

A Cambodian child-protection group contacted US federal investigators in February saying that Jameson had engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors in the country, the prosecutor said.

They alleged someone saw him acting improperly with a boy at a park. Several boys also reported to the group that Jameson slept with them in bed on multiple occasions, but they didn't note any sexual contact.

Jameson again visited Cambodia in August and returned to the US on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Officers at Logan Airport searched his belongings and found a video featuring a young boy's genitals, the prosecutor said.

Officers also found another device on him with more than 100 images of child porn, including a photo depicting a boy between 8 and 10 years old nude from the waist down, authorities said.

Jameson's Facebook page features dozens of posts of him performing for children and teaching English to young boys at a Buddhist monastery in Cambodia. His website features rave reviews from children's libraries and family theaters across Massachusetts and parts of New England.

The US Attorney for Massachusetts said people with questions, concerns, or information regarding this case can call 617-748-3274.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.