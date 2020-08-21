Chance Observation Leads To Seizure Of Ak-47, Marijuana, And Six Other Firearms, Arrest

A hoard of firearms that included an AK-47 rifle and a whole lot of marijuana were seized by Shrewsbury Police during a recent arrest.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, police were investigating another incident when they noticed an alleged hand-to-hand drug deal, police said.

This led police to Charles MacDonald, of Shrewsbury, and his Oak Street home where they found a “large amount” of marijuana, digital scales for weighing drugs, packaging equipment, $10,000, and seven firearms, police said.

The firearms confiscated included the AK as well as a 12-gauge shotgun, two Glock semiautomatic handguns, and a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, police said. Three of the guns had been reported stolen, police said.

MacDonald was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large-capacity firearm and improper storage of a large-capacity firearm, receiving stolen property, improper storage of non-large capacity firearms, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and domestic assault, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.