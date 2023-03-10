Central Mass Drug Ring: 17 People Convicted In Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Trafficking Case: Feds

Seventeen people have now admitted or been convicted for their roles in a wide-ranging drug ring that smuggled in heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack to Central Massachusetts, federal authorities said.

Ivan Torres, 32, of Fitchburg, and Abel Rodriguez Rivera, 35, of Ponce, Puerto Rico, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (commonly known as crack cocaine), and 500 grams or more of cocaine, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. A judge is set to sentence the duo on Sept. 7.

Torres and Rivera were indicted in July 2020 with 15 others as part of an organized drug operation that sold narcotics throughout the Fitchburg area. Investigations into the group after a fatal fentanyl overdose in September 2018, authorities said.

A wiretap and intercepted communications amongst the group detailed that Torres and Rivera were cocaine dealers, federal investigators said.

During their investigation, police seized more than 1.8 kilograms of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, over 3.6 kilograms of cocaine, over 50 grams of crack cocaine, a stolen, loaded handgun, drug manufacturing equipment, and over $376,000 in cash, officials said.

